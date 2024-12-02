Tourism Department Pledges Completion of Vredefort Dome Visitor Interpretation Centre

The Department of Tourism has reaffirmed its commitment to completing the Vredefort Dome Visitor Interpretation Centre in the Free State, a vital initiative under its Working for Tourism Programme. This project aims to enhance South Africa's destination competitiveness while fostering socio-economic growth and community empowerment.

Located within the UNESCO World Heritage Site at Vredefort Dome, the Visitor Interpretation Centre has faced significant delays due to various logistical, financial, and operational challenges. The facility promises to serve as an educational hub and geological attraction, creating opportunities for the Nqwathe Local Municipality and the Fezile Dabi District Municipality.

The project, which includes features like an exhibition centre, craft market, amphitheatre, and supporting infrastructure such as parking, walkways, and signage, is now 55% complete. A contractor was appointed in January 2024 by the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) to refurbish and complete the facility.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Maggie Sotyu recently conducted an oversight visit to the site to assess progress and engage with stakeholders.

A Call for Unity and Resolution

During her visit, Sotyu acknowledged the frustrations expressed by the local community over the delayed completion. “The challenges surrounding this facility have robbed the sector and the community of the opportunity to boost tourism and revive the local economy. We are committed to finding an amicable resolution to see the project through to completion,” she stated.

She emphasized the need for collaboration among government entities, contractors, and the community to realize the centre's long-term benefits, which include:

Enhancing tourism to the Vredefort Dome World Heritage Site.

Creating jobs and supporting local entrepreneurs through initiatives like the craft market.

Providing educational opportunities about the geological significance of the site.

Community Engagement and Support

The oversight visit included a tourism community engagement event supported by the Free State Department of Economic Small Business Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs. The event featured:

Information sharing on various departmental programmes.

Exhibitions showcasing government and private-sector tourism initiatives.

Discussions to address community concerns and foster understanding of the project's potential impacts.

Looking Ahead

The Department of Tourism aims to accelerate the centre’s completion while addressing the barriers that have hindered progress. Plans are underway to ensure the remaining construction phases meet high standards, with a focus on delivering a world-class facility that aligns with UNESCO heritage site expectations.

The Vredefort Dome Visitor Interpretation Centre holds the promise of becoming a cornerstone of South Africa’s heritage tourism landscape, driving socio-economic growth while preserving and celebrating the country’s rich geological history.