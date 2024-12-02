Left Menu

Island Nations Demand Justice: UN Court Faces Landmark Climate Change Case

The International Court of Justice has started hearings on a historic climate change case brought by small island nations. They seek accountability from major polluting countries for climate change impacts threatening their existence. Decisions could influence future legal actions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:19 IST
Island Nations Demand Justice: UN Court Faces Landmark Climate Change Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Court of Justice commenced its most consequential case on Monday, as small island nations sought justice against countries contributing to climate change.

Representatives from vulnerable islands argued that their survival is at stake due to rising sea levels and global warming, urging accountability from major polluters.

The non-binding decision could set a precedent for future environmental legal actions worldwide, as the judges deliberate on critical obligations of states under international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

