Left Menu

Legal Turmoil: The ICC Faces New Threats

The International Criminal Court is facing significant threats to its existence, including potential U.S. sanctions and Russian arrest warrants. ICC President Tomoko Akane highlighted these pressures at an annual member conference, focusing on how the court's legitimacy and operations are jeopardized by global powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:28 IST
Legal Turmoil: The ICC Faces New Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the annual conference of its 124 member states, the International Criminal Court (ICC) is grappling with the gravest threats to its existence, as highlighted by President Judge Tomoko Akane. She pointed to impending U.S. sanctions and Russian arrest warrants as factors that jeopardize the court's credibility and function.

During the opening session, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan asserted that the court faces unprecedented challenges, with civil society and survivors expecting more from international justice. Simultaneously, the U.S. House of Representatives' move to impose sanctions, and Russia's arrest orders for court officials exemplify the growing pressure on the ICC.

Despite lacking police power, the ICC remains a court of last resort for prosecuting severe crimes. Its authority is further threatened by selective compliance with its orders by member states. Experts warn that such reluctance could unravel the entire ICC statute system, undermining justice for victims worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024