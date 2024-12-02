Legal Turmoil: The ICC Faces New Threats

At the annual conference of its 124 member states, the International Criminal Court (ICC) is grappling with the gravest threats to its existence, as highlighted by President Judge Tomoko Akane. She pointed to impending U.S. sanctions and Russian arrest warrants as factors that jeopardize the court's credibility and function.

During the opening session, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan asserted that the court faces unprecedented challenges, with civil society and survivors expecting more from international justice. Simultaneously, the U.S. House of Representatives' move to impose sanctions, and Russia's arrest orders for court officials exemplify the growing pressure on the ICC.

Despite lacking police power, the ICC remains a court of last resort for prosecuting severe crimes. Its authority is further threatened by selective compliance with its orders by member states. Experts warn that such reluctance could unravel the entire ICC statute system, undermining justice for victims worldwide.

