New Guidelines Enforce Accessibility Standards for Inclusive India

In a move to foster inclusivity, buildings and digital platforms that fail to meet accessibility standards may face penalties, including fines and denial of no-objection certificates. This comes as the Department of Disability Affairs finalizes strict guidelines to ensure a barrier-free environment for persons with disabilities.

The initiative follows a Supreme Court directive mandating the implementation of accessibility standards within three months, as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act. The department aims to boost accountability by empowering state commissioners to enforce these standards, with fines ranging from Rs 10,000 for initial offenses to Rs 5 lakh for repeated violations.

The department underscores that accessibility is a shared responsibility, urging citizen and private sector involvement. Regulators will ensure compliance across public spaces and digital platforms, reflecting a shift from self-regulation to a more inclusive national framework.

