New Guidelines Enforce Accessibility Standards for Inclusive India
Stricter guidelines by the Department of Disability Affairs aim to enforce accessibility standards for buildings and digital platforms. Penalties like fines and denial of no-objection certificates are introduced. The initiative is a response to the Supreme Court's directive to enhance inclusivity for persons with disabilities, involving extensive consultations.
- Country:
- India
In a move to foster inclusivity, buildings and digital platforms that fail to meet accessibility standards may face penalties, including fines and denial of no-objection certificates. This comes as the Department of Disability Affairs finalizes strict guidelines to ensure a barrier-free environment for persons with disabilities.
The initiative follows a Supreme Court directive mandating the implementation of accessibility standards within three months, as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act. The department aims to boost accountability by empowering state commissioners to enforce these standards, with fines ranging from Rs 10,000 for initial offenses to Rs 5 lakh for repeated violations.
The department underscores that accessibility is a shared responsibility, urging citizen and private sector involvement. Regulators will ensure compliance across public spaces and digital platforms, reflecting a shift from self-regulation to a more inclusive national framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India has achieved major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile: Rajnath Singh.
Injury Woes Mount for India as Shubman Gill Fractures Thumb
Successful flight test of hypersonic missile has put India in group of select nations having such critical capabilities: Rajnath.
This is a significant achievement: Rajnath Singh on India's successful flight trial of long range hypersonic missile.
India's Hypersonic Milestone: Joining the Elite Club