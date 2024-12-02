Iran-Backed Militias Fuel Syria Conflict Resurgence
Hundreds of Iran-backed militia fighters, primarily from Iraq, have crossed into Syria to support the government against rebels in Aleppo. This development underscores Iran's significant regional influence and highlights escalating tensions involving Syria, Russia, Iran, and opposition-backed forces, including Turkey and Kurdish-led groups.
Iran-backed Iraqi militias have moved into Syria to bolster the government forces against a rebel resurgence in Aleppo, according to Syrian and Iraqi sources. A reported 300 fighters from the Badr and Nujabaa groups crossed into Syria via dirt roads to evade official border crossings, tasked with defending a Shi'ite shrine.
A high-ranking Syrian military source stated that the militia reinforcements arrived in small groups to avoid airstrikes. The move illustrates Tehran's continued commitment to supporting President Bashar al-Assad. Despite the involvement, the head of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces claimed no affiliated groups have entered Syria.
This surge in conflict coincides with Syrian and Russian intensified airstrikes on rebel areas, including a deadly strike on a displaced persons' camp. The conflict has not only drawn regional powers like Turkey and the United States but also global attention, given its potential to further destabilize the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
