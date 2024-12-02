Violent Stand-off: Illegal Shed Sparks Chaos in Mumbai

A tense confrontation unfolded in Mumbai on Monday when a 55-year-old man allegedly attacked civic personnel tasked with demolishing an illegal shed. The individual, identified as Yogesh Sridhar Rao, reportedly assaulted a municipal engineer and threatened others present during the incident.

Rao, angered by the demolition of the structure he built in the Malad suburb, lashed out at the municipal team. The situation escalated when Rao picked up a brick, hit himself, and threatened self-immolation unless the demolition ceased.

Following the altercation, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Rao for obstructing government work and threatening civic staff, bringing legal attention to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)