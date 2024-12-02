Left Menu

Supreme Court Emphasizes Right to Free Legal Aid, Acquits Accused After 15 Years

The Supreme Court mandated the provision of effective legal aid, acquitting a man 15 years after his rape trial without representation. Emphasizing Article 21, the court underscored the duty of prosecutors and legal services to ensure all accused individuals receive knowledgeable legal support at every trial stage.

Updated: 02-12-2024
The Supreme Court reiterated the importance of effective legal aid, stressing its responsibility in ensuring representation for defendants lacking advocacy. This decision led to the acquittal of a rape accused due to lack of representation in trial, after fifteen-and-a-half years.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih underscored that Article 21 of the Constitution guarantees the accused's right to self-defense in criminal trials. They declared that advocates appointed for defense must possess substantial knowledge of criminal laws.

The court highlighted the prosecutor's duty to facilitate law-compliant trials and ensure accused parties are informed of their right to free legal aid at all stages. It also recommended that seasoned advocates manage significant cases, advocating formal training for newly-appointed legal aids.

