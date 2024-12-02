Caught in the Crossfire: Lebanese Struggle Amid Ceasefire Turns Tragic

When a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was enforced last week, Lebanese hotelier Abbas al-Tannoukhi seized the opportunity to bury a deceased family member in Khiyam, his southern hometown, which had been besieged by fierce clashes.

Tannoukhi's cousin died in a final Israeli airstrike on Beirut's suburbs before the ceasefire, allowing residents from both sides to return home. Despite Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, Tannoukhi coordinated his journey with Lebanon's army. Accompanied by family, he reached the graveyard in Khiyam, six kilometers from the border, with his cousin's body in an ambulance.

"We needed just 30 minutes to bury her," Tannoukhi, 54, recounted. "But Israeli tanks surrounded us, and gunfire erupted." The family fled through rough terrain, with Tannoukhi injured during their flight to safety at a Lebanese troop checkpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)