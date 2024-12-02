Left Menu

CPI Leader Challenges Railway Minister over Safety Data Discrepancies

CPI leader P Sandosh Kumar moves a breach of privilege motion against Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, citing misleading data on railway worker fatalities. There is a contradiction between figures presented recently and those given in December 2023, raising concerns over data integrity.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has raised serious concerns over discrepancies in data presented by the Railway Ministry concerning the fatalities of railway workers. CPI floor leader in Rajya Sabha, P Sandosh Kumar, has submitted a notice for a breach of privilege motion against Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The issue arose when the ministry, responding to a query by CPI MP P P Suneer on the safety of railway workers, claimed 65 deaths and 569 injuries over a decade. However, an earlier Rajya Sabha report indicated 361 railway workers died from train accidents over a five-year period.

Sandosh Kumar emphasized the implications of such misleading data, suggesting a form of negligence on the ministry's behalf. Consequently, the CPI is urging a re-evaluation of the figures to ensure worker safety is adequately addressed.

