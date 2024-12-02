CPI Leader Challenges Railway Minister over Safety Data Discrepancies

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has raised serious concerns over discrepancies in data presented by the Railway Ministry concerning the fatalities of railway workers. CPI floor leader in Rajya Sabha, P Sandosh Kumar, has submitted a notice for a breach of privilege motion against Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The issue arose when the ministry, responding to a query by CPI MP P P Suneer on the safety of railway workers, claimed 65 deaths and 569 injuries over a decade. However, an earlier Rajya Sabha report indicated 361 railway workers died from train accidents over a five-year period.

Sandosh Kumar emphasized the implications of such misleading data, suggesting a form of negligence on the ministry's behalf. Consequently, the CPI is urging a re-evaluation of the figures to ensure worker safety is adequately addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)