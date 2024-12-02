Justice for the Forgotten: Belgium's Colonial Reckoning

A Brussels appeals court on Monday declared that the Belgian state committed a crime against humanity concerning five mixed-race women separated from their mothers during Belgium's colonial rule in Congo.

This landmark legal ruling addresses Belgium's colonial history, acknowledging the profound suffering of thousands of mixed-race children, known as 'métis', forcibly taken from their families during the colonial era of 1908 to 1960.

The court's decision orders Belgium to pay damages to the plaintiffs, offering a measure of justice and recognition for the long-overlooked crime. This case comes amidst increasing demands for Belgium to confront its colonial legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)