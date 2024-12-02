Left Menu

Navigating Economic Decisions: National Security Filters and Global Trends

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes the need for national security filters in economic decisions amid China's aggressive trade practices. He highlights global shifts towards leveraging and warns against ignoring these trends. Jaishankar also discusses India's strategic ties with the US and the role of FTAs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:28 IST
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored on Monday the critical need for incorporating 'national security filters' in economic decisions, especially concerning investments, amidst growing global apprehensions over China's assertive trade methods.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2024, Jaishankar stressed that policymakers worldwide are increasingly resorting to leveraging, if not outright weaponization, in economic strategies. This global trend necessitates caution, especially as the nature of global commerce and supply chains defies traditional precautions.

The minister also shed light on India's deepening strategic convergences with the US, emphasizing collaborative potentials. Furthermore, he urged a cautious approach concerning Free Trade Agreements, highlighting challenges for low-income countries. He also called for strengthening alternative connectivity in light of modern-day volatilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

