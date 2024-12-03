Ceasefire Tensions: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict on the Brink

The tenuous ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel faced a critical test as Hezbollah launched projectiles into a disputed border zone held by Israel. This aggressive move, deemed a warning shot by the militant group, followed multiple Israeli strikes inside Lebanon, escalating tensions in the fragile truce.

In retaliation, Israel swiftly carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon, with the Lebanese state media reporting several hits in the al-Tuffah region. The ceasefire, brokered by the U.S. and France, aims to pause over a year of combat between the parties, yet repeated violations threaten to unravel this diplomatic effort.

The conflict, rooted in a broader regional struggle, continues to impact daily life. In Gaza, fears of widespread hunger mount as aid deliveries falter. The humanitarian crisis worsens amid Israeli-imposed restrictions, as residents in the besieged enclave struggle to secure basic necessities for survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)