Tragic Wedding Night: Reckless Driving Ends in Bride's Death

Jamie Lee Komoroski pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and felony DUI charges that resulted in the death of bride Samantha Miller. The Charleston County court sentenced her to 25 years in prison for the fatal crash on a South Carolina beach road.

On April 28, 2023, Komoroski drove at 65 mph on a road with a 25 mph speed limit, crashing into a golf cart containing the newlyweds. The bride died at the scene, still in her wedding dress, while the groom sustained severe injuries.

Expressing remorse, Komoroski acknowledged her alcohol addiction and vowed to help others avoid similar tragedies. Meanwhile, Miller's family expressed their anger and grief over the devastating loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)