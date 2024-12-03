U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

The U.S. and Ukrainian defense leaders recently discussed Russia's deployment of new ballistic missiles, upcoming donor meetings, and U.S. military aid for the following year. This comes as Washington announces a $725 million military aid package to Kyiv.

As President Biden's term nears its end, the Pentagon criticized Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine and the escalatory use of Intermediate Range Ballistic Missiles. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Minister Rustem Umerov highlighted strategic military plans for 2025 and the imminent meeting of the Ramstein Group.

With President-elect Donald Trump's administration approaching, Ukraine fears potential cuts in U.S. support. Preparations for the Ramstein Group meeting could be the final gathering of Kyiv's allies before the new administration takes charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)