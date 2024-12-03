Tensions Rise as China Prepares Potential War Games Near Taiwan

The Taiwanese defence ministry is on high alert as it monitors the movements of a Chinese aircraft carrier, amid speculations of imminent military exercises by China. Sources suggest that these exercises could coincide with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's trip to the Pacific, which includes visits to Hawaii and Guam.

China, claiming Taiwan as its territory, has repeatedly expressed its displeasure towards President Lai, labeling him a 'separatist.' The Chinese government, already displeased by Lai's U.S. visit, might use military drills to underscore its stance. Recent intelligence indicates a 'busier' than usual maritime activity, possibly signifying preparation for the drills.

Adding to the region's military complexity, a Russian naval fleet has approached Taiwan's contiguous zone, conducting simulated joint attacks with Chinese counterparts. These developments, coupled with China's deployment of an aircraft carrier group, amplify concerns over potential military conflict in the region.

