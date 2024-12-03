Left Menu

Clash in Deir Al Zor: Syrian Forces Face Off Against SDF

The Syrian army confronted an attack by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Deir Al Zor province. The SDF, allied with the U.S., controls a significant portion of Syria, including oil fields, but is deemed a 'terrorist' entity by Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 12:44 IST
The Syrian army and allied forces faced an offensive by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Deir Al Zor's northern countryside. The skirmish reflects ongoing tensions in the region.

The SDF, a predominantly Kurdish alliance, has collaborated with the U.S. against Islamic State. Holding significant Syrian territory, including key oil fields, their presence is bolstered by approximately 900 U.S. troops.

Turkey views the SDF as a terrorist group, adding a layer of international complexity to regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

