Clash in Deir Al Zor: Syrian Forces Face Off Against SDF

The Syrian army and allied forces faced an offensive by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Deir Al Zor's northern countryside. The skirmish reflects ongoing tensions in the region.

The SDF, a predominantly Kurdish alliance, has collaborated with the U.S. against Islamic State. Holding significant Syrian territory, including key oil fields, their presence is bolstered by approximately 900 U.S. troops.

Turkey views the SDF as a terrorist group, adding a layer of international complexity to regional dynamics.

