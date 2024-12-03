Diplomatic Talks: Bali Nine Repatriation Discussions in Progress

Indonesia is engaging in diplomatic negotiations with Australia over the repatriation of the five remaining members of the 'Bali Nine' drug ring. Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Indonesia's senior legal affairs minister, expressed hope for an understanding during discussions with Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke in Jakarta.

Yusril emphasized that this is a transfer of prisoners, not an exchange, and highlighted President Prabowo Subianto's initiative. The talks were partly prompted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's previous discussions with Prabowo. Although Indonesia lacks formal regulations for prisoner transfer, there is optimism for a resolution this month.

This development follows a significant past event where the group's ringleaders were executed, leading to diplomatic tensions. Indonesia is also working on a repatriation deal involving Indonesian prisoners in Australia as part of the broader agreement. The Bali Nine were initially arrested in 2005 for smuggling heroin from Bali.

