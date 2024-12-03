Left Menu

Diplomatic Crisis: Hindu Group Vandalizes Bangladesh Consulate in Tripura

In Tripura, India, seven members of a Hindu group were arrested for vandalizing the Bangladesh consulate after Bangladesh detained a Hindu leader. The incident has drawn diplomatic criticisms, emphasizing the need for protecting consular properties and reducing inter-national tensions.

Updated: 03-12-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:54 IST
Diplomatic Crisis: Hindu Group Vandalizes Bangladesh Consulate in Tripura
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in Tripura, India, have detained seven individuals linked to a Hindu organization for allegedly storming the Bangladesh consulate and causing property damage. The arrests followed protests over the detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu leader detained by Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s government urged swift action against those responsible for the consulate breach, during which the national flag was disgraced, and the main entrance damaged. The protests involved thousands, with 50 directly implicated in the vandalism.

India's foreign ministry expressed regret over the incident, highlighting the inviolability of diplomatic premises. Simultaneously, Tarique Rahman from Bangladesh condemned the acts, warning of their potential to foster regional animosity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

