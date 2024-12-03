Diplomatic Crisis: Hindu Group Vandalizes Bangladesh Consulate in Tripura

Authorities in Tripura, India, have detained seven individuals linked to a Hindu organization for allegedly storming the Bangladesh consulate and causing property damage. The arrests followed protests over the detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu leader detained by Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s government urged swift action against those responsible for the consulate breach, during which the national flag was disgraced, and the main entrance damaged. The protests involved thousands, with 50 directly implicated in the vandalism.

India's foreign ministry expressed regret over the incident, highlighting the inviolability of diplomatic premises. Simultaneously, Tarique Rahman from Bangladesh condemned the acts, warning of their potential to foster regional animosity.

(With inputs from agencies.)