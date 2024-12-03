Tragic Fall: Labourer's Death in Thane

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district as a 35-year-old labourer died after falling from a tin roof at a company site, police reported on Tuesday. The accident happened early Monday morning in Anand Nagar within Amberath MIDC.

Identified as Azaad Khan, the labourer was involved in fitting tin sheds when the roof unexpectedly collapsed, causing him to fall. Despite being rushed to the hospital, medical professionals pronounced him dead. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death based on a co-worker's account.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragic event is underway, according to the Shivaji Nagar police.

(With inputs from agencies.)