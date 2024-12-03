Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Labourer's Death in Thane

A 35-year-old labourer named Azaad Khan tragically died after falling from a tin roof at a Maharashtra company site. The incident occurred in Thane district's Amberath MIDC. Authorities are investigating the accident, with a case of accidental death registered by the Shivaji Nagar police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district as a 35-year-old labourer died after falling from a tin roof at a company site, police reported on Tuesday. The accident happened early Monday morning in Anand Nagar within Amberath MIDC.

Identified as Azaad Khan, the labourer was involved in fitting tin sheds when the roof unexpectedly collapsed, causing him to fall. Despite being rushed to the hospital, medical professionals pronounced him dead. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death based on a co-worker's account.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragic event is underway, according to the Shivaji Nagar police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

