Tragic Mystery: The Suspicious Circumstances Surrounding Prince's Death

The death of a 12-year-old student, Prince, at a private school in south-west Delhi on Tuesday has raised alarm among the local community.

Police have noted the boy might have suffered a seizure, but his family alleges foul play, suggesting he was assaulted by a classmate during a fight.

The investigation is ongoing, with police interrogating students and teachers, as Prince's family disputes the circumstances surrounding his sudden demise.

