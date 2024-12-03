Tragic Mystery: The Suspicious Circumstances Surrounding Prince's Death
A 12-year-old student named Prince died at a private school in south-west Delhi under suspicious circumstances. While police suggest a seizure as the cause, Prince's family suspects foul play, alleging a classmate's involvement. The case is under investigation as legal actions await the inquest's findings.
The death of a 12-year-old student, Prince, at a private school in south-west Delhi on Tuesday has raised alarm among the local community.
Police have noted the boy might have suffered a seizure, but his family alleges foul play, suggesting he was assaulted by a classmate during a fight.
The investigation is ongoing, with police interrogating students and teachers, as Prince's family disputes the circumstances surrounding his sudden demise.
