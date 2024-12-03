Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: The Suspicious Circumstances Surrounding Prince's Death

A 12-year-old student named Prince died at a private school in south-west Delhi under suspicious circumstances. While police suggest a seizure as the cause, Prince's family suspects foul play, alleging a classmate's involvement. The case is under investigation as legal actions await the inquest's findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:21 IST
Tragic Mystery: The Suspicious Circumstances Surrounding Prince's Death
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The death of a 12-year-old student, Prince, at a private school in south-west Delhi on Tuesday has raised alarm among the local community.

Police have noted the boy might have suffered a seizure, but his family alleges foul play, suggesting he was assaulted by a classmate during a fight.

The investigation is ongoing, with police interrogating students and teachers, as Prince's family disputes the circumstances surrounding his sudden demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024