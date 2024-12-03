Left Menu

Tragedy in Bhopal: Police Officer Turns Perpetrator

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, an assistant sub-inspector named Yogesh Maravi allegedly stabbed his estranged wife and sister-in-law to death. The crime occurred in the Aishbagh area and was witnessed by the domestic help. Authorities are actively searching for Maravi, who was seen in CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  Country:
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector in Madhya Pradesh, identified as Yogesh Maravi, is accused of fatally stabbing his estranged wife, Vinita, and her sister in Bhopal on Tuesday morning, according to local officials.

The violent incident took place in a flat located in the Aishbagh police station area, where Maravi was captured on CCTV. After pushing their domestic help outside and locking the door, he allegedly committed the crime.

The couple had been married for a decade but lived separately due to ongoing disputes. Authorities are conducting a search operation to apprehend Maravi, who was stationed in Mandla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

