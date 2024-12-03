Tragedy in Bhopal: Police Officer Turns Perpetrator

An assistant sub-inspector in Madhya Pradesh, identified as Yogesh Maravi, is accused of fatally stabbing his estranged wife, Vinita, and her sister in Bhopal on Tuesday morning, according to local officials.

The violent incident took place in a flat located in the Aishbagh police station area, where Maravi was captured on CCTV. After pushing their domestic help outside and locking the door, he allegedly committed the crime.

The couple had been married for a decade but lived separately due to ongoing disputes. Authorities are conducting a search operation to apprehend Maravi, who was stationed in Mandla.

(With inputs from agencies.)