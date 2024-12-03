Left Menu

Phone Tapping Scandal: Accusations Fly Amid Political Tug of War

A case was registered against senior BRS leader T Harish Rao after allegations of phone tapping by a real estate businessman. The complainant, who lost in the elections, believes his phone was monitored, possibly influenced by Rao. The investigation continues amid political accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:16 IST
A senior BRS leader, T Harish Rao, faces serious allegations as a real estate businessman accuses him of phone tapping, according to the police.

The businessman, G Chakradhar Goud, who ran for a seat in the 2023 assembly elections but lost, claims Rao, former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's nephew, used intelligence services to track his actions.

The case has triggered a political storm, with Rao countering, accusing current Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of fabricating charges in retaliation for exposing his misdeeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

