Phone Tapping Scandal: Accusations Fly Amid Political Tug of War

A senior BRS leader, T Harish Rao, faces serious allegations as a real estate businessman accuses him of phone tapping, according to the police.

The businessman, G Chakradhar Goud, who ran for a seat in the 2023 assembly elections but lost, claims Rao, former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's nephew, used intelligence services to track his actions.

The case has triggered a political storm, with Rao countering, accusing current Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of fabricating charges in retaliation for exposing his misdeeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)