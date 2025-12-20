Controversial Self-Immolation Sparks Political Accusations

A tragic incident in Madurai has sparked political controversy, as a 40-year-old man named Poorna Chandran allegedly self-immolated. The BJP blames the Tamil Nadu DMK government for its alleged refusal of a traditional Hindu practice, claiming it led to Chandran's death.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi described Chandran's death as 'heartbreaking,' attributing it to the state's supposed curtailment of Hindu customs. Trivedi insists this reflects the INDI Alliance's radical agenda against Sanatan Dharma.

The event has captured national attention, raising questions about the intersection of religion and politics in India. Police investigations continue as the BJP accuses the ruling DMK and its allies of orchestrating an agenda against Hindu traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)