Controversial Self-Immolation Sparks Political Accusations

A self-immolation incident in Madurai has led the BJP to accuse Tamil Nadu's DMK government of targeting Hindu traditions. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claims the event reflects the INDI Alliance's alleged agenda against Sanatan Dharma. The police are investigating the incident involving victim Poorna Chandran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:56 IST
A tragic incident in Madurai has sparked political controversy, as a 40-year-old man named Poorna Chandran allegedly self-immolated. The BJP blames the Tamil Nadu DMK government for its alleged refusal of a traditional Hindu practice, claiming it led to Chandran's death.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi described Chandran's death as 'heartbreaking,' attributing it to the state's supposed curtailment of Hindu customs. Trivedi insists this reflects the INDI Alliance's radical agenda against Sanatan Dharma.

The event has captured national attention, raising questions about the intersection of religion and politics in India. Police investigations continue as the BJP accuses the ruling DMK and its allies of orchestrating an agenda against Hindu traditions.

