Farewell to a Storied Career: Former CBI Director Vijay Shankar Passes Away

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Vijay Shankar passed away on Tuesday following a prolonged illness, his family announced. Shankar, aged 76, was admitted to a private hospital in Noida for treatment. Honoring his final wish, his body is to be donated to AIIMS for medical research.

A 1969-batch IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Shankar led the CBI from December 2005 to July 2008, gaining recognition for his principled leadership amid challenging cases such as the Aarushi-Hemraj double murder. CBI Director Praveen Sood commended Shankar's contributions to the agency and his humanitarian gesture.

Shankar's career was marked by significant achievements, including the extradition of notorious figures and tackling organized crime during his earlier roles. His exceptional service was decorated with the President's police medals, reflecting a lifetime of dedication to national security and justice.

