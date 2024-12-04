KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Honored as 'Risk Influencer of the Year'

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has been named "Risk Influencer of the Year" by the Institute for Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA). The award was presented on 29 November by IRMSA President Bheki Gutshwa and CEO Yvonne Mothibi during the Risk Excellence Awards ceremony, which celebrates leaders who make significant contributions to protecting people and promoting safety.

The "Risk Influencer of the Year" award has previously been bestowed upon notable South African leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, underlining its significance. The honour recognizes individuals who advance risk awareness and resilience within their sectors.

“This prestigious award is a testament to Lt Gen Mkhwanazi’s tireless efforts in fostering a culture of risk awareness and promoting resilience in KwaZulu-Natal and across South Africa,” stated the South African Police Service (SAPS) in a press release.

Transformative Leadership in KwaZulu-Natal

Under Mkhwanazi’s leadership, KwaZulu-Natal has implemented groundbreaking risk management strategies, resulting in notable improvements in community safety and security. His approach prioritizes proactive risk mitigation, instilling confidence in law enforcement’s ability to combat crime effectively.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola commended Mkhwanazi’s dedication and innovation, stating:

“We congratulate Lt Gen Mkhwanazi on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to his continued leadership in this critical province. His achievement reflects his exceptional ability to inspire SAPS members to enforce the rule of law and prioritize risk management.”

Mkhwanazi's Response

Accepting the award, Mkhwanazi expressed gratitude and emphasized the collective effort of SAPS in achieving this milestone:

“This award recognizes SAPS's dedication to risk management and our commitment to creating a safer and more secure environment for all. It is an acknowledgment of the hard work and collaboration among our members to address risks and challenges in law enforcement.”

A Legacy of Excellence

The IRMSA award highlights Mkhwanazi’s contributions beyond the immediate sphere of policing. His leadership has been pivotal in:

Strengthening community-police relations through outreach and dialogue.

Introducing advanced crime data analysis systems to anticipate and mitigate risks.

Promoting training programs that equip SAPS personnel with the tools to handle complex challenges in crime prevention and crisis response.

Mkhwanazi’s tenure has also been marked by a focus on addressing systemic issues such as gender-based violence and tackling organized crime networks, showcasing a commitment to both proactive and responsive policing.

The award not only celebrates his individual accomplishments but also underscores the importance of risk management in ensuring safety and stability for South African communities.