NATO Intensifies Defense Against Hybrid Threats from Russia and China

NATO is ramping up efforts to share intelligence and safeguard critical infrastructure in response to alleged sabotage activities by Russia and China, according to NATO chief Mark Rutte. These measures follow accusations of cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and energy coercion orchestrated by the two nations to destabilize allied countries.

NATO foreign ministers are convening in Brussels this week, aiming to devise a comprehensive strategy against hybrid threats. These include political interference and infrastructure sabotage, with a focus on enhancing coordination within the alliance to maintain stability amidst sustained hostile activities from external adversaries.

Western security reports suggest recent fires in European courier depots and severed communication cables in the Baltic Sea might be linked to Russian test plots. However, both Russia and China refute the accusations, labeling them as unfounded. NATO countries remain divided on publicizing findings related to suspected sabotage incidents, weighing transparency against the risk of escalation.

