Tragedy in Queens: Aliya Fakhri Charged with Double Murder

In a shocking turn of events, Aliya Fakhri, the sister of Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, has been indicted for a double murder in Queens, New York. The charges stem from a deliberate fire she allegedly set in a detached garage, claiming the lives of her boyfriend Edward Jacobs and another woman, Anastasia Ettienne.

According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, the fire was intentionally set, trapping the victims in a deadly inferno with no way to escape. The harrowing incident resulted in both victims succumbing to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, highlighting the tragic outcome of this alleged arson.

Facing four counts of first-degree murder, among other serious charges, Fakhri was remanded by Supreme Court Justice John Zoll and is scheduled to appear in court on December 9. The case has drawn significant attention, given its connection to the acclaimed actress, whose ties to the Queens community are well known.

(With inputs from agencies.)