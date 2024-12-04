Union Cabinet Expands PMAY-G Scheme: 2 Crore Additional Houses to be Built by 2029 with Revised Eligibility Criteria

The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), a flagship initiative of the Government of India, aims to provide affordable housing for rural households. The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of 2 crore additional houses from FY 2024-25 to FY 2028-29, bringing a new phase to the scheme, which has already facilitated the construction of over 2.67 crore homes since its inception in April 2016.

The scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development, has undergone significant changes to streamline beneficiary selection and expand its reach. Key modifications include:

Simplified Exclusion Criteria:

Removal of previous disqualifications such as ownership of mechanized two-wheelers, mechanized fishing boats, landline phones, and refrigerators.

Income ceiling raised: Households earning up to ₹15,000 per month (up from ₹10,000) are now eligible.

Relaxation of land ownership criteria, allowing more rural families to qualify.

Automatic Exclusion Parameters: Households meeting any of the following will remain excluded:

Ownership of motorized three/four-wheelers or mechanized agricultural equipment.

Possession of a Kisan Credit Card with a limit of ₹50,000 or above.

Government employment or registered non-agricultural enterprises.

Paying income or professional tax.

Earning above ₹15,000/month.

Owning more than 2.5 acres of irrigated land or 5 acres of unirrigated land.

Achievements Under PMAY-G

As of now:

3.33 crore houses have been allocated across States and UTs.

3.21 crore houses have been sanctioned.

Over 2.67 crore houses have been completed, ensuring safe housing for millions of rural families.

Future Goals and Allocations

To address rural housing needs comprehensively, the Union Cabinet has approved an additional construction target of 2 crore houses to be built during the next phase of the scheme. State-wise allocations and utilization of funds, as well as detailed beneficiary data over the past five years, underscore the significant progress made under PMAY-G (Annexure-I and II).

Focus on Rural Development

The revised scheme aligns with the government's commitment to empowering rural communities, providing them with safe housing equipped with basic amenities like toilets, electricity, and clean drinking water. Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development, emphasized that the new phase of PMAY-G represents a leap forward in achieving “Housing for All” by ensuring an inclusive, efficient, and transparent process for rural beneficiaries.

Looking Ahead

With improved eligibility norms and expanded funding, the PMAY-G scheme is poised to bridge the housing gap, enhance rural livelihoods, and foster sustainable development across India.