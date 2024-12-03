Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Chicago House Party

A house party in Chicago's southwest neighborhood ended in tragedy as gunfire left eight people shot, including three fatalities. The incident occurred during a social gathering, with victims ranging from ages 20 to 35, while the shooter remains at large.

Chicago | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:07 IST
A tragic shooting occurred at a house party in southwest Chicago's Lawn neighborhood, resulting in eight people being shot, three of them fatally. The victims, aged between 20 and 35, included four men and four women.

Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Jon Hein confirmed the victims' identities, mentioning a 26-year-old man and two other men who were pronounced dead. A 27-year-old woman suffered a critical head wound while a 24-year-old woman, shot six times, remains hospitalized in serious condition. Three others, a 31-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman, are in stable condition.

Chief Hein announced that authorities are committed to solving the case and finding the responsible individuals, though the shooter remains unidentified. The Chicago Police Department provided no further updates, continuing their investigation, as officials seek justice for this horrific event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

