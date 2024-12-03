Tragedy Strikes at Chicago House Party

A tragic shooting occurred at a house party in southwest Chicago's Lawn neighborhood, resulting in eight people being shot, three of them fatally. The victims, aged between 20 and 35, included four men and four women.

Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Jon Hein confirmed the victims' identities, mentioning a 26-year-old man and two other men who were pronounced dead. A 27-year-old woman suffered a critical head wound while a 24-year-old woman, shot six times, remains hospitalized in serious condition. Three others, a 31-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman, are in stable condition.

Chief Hein announced that authorities are committed to solving the case and finding the responsible individuals, though the shooter remains unidentified. The Chicago Police Department provided no further updates, continuing their investigation, as officials seek justice for this horrific event.

(With inputs from agencies.)