Raul Jat: The Deadly Trail of a Serial Killer Across States

A chilling admission has emerged from Rahul Jat, a native of Haryana, who confessed to multiple murders after his arrest in Gujarat for the brutal killing of a 19-year-old college student.

Jat, suspected in a series of heinous crimes, had already admitted to four prior murders before revealing a sixth, that of a visually-challenged youth in Dabhoi earlier this year.

His method involved befriending victims during train journeys, leading them to isolated locations, and committing the murders. The recent developments mark yet another chapter in his audacious criminal exploits across states, complicating the pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)