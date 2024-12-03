Conflict Escalates in Northeastern Syria: New Fronts and International Involvement

In northeastern Syria, U.S.-backed Kurdish forces engaged in fierce clashes with Syrian government forces early Tuesday, marking a new front for President Bashar al-Assad, who recently suffered a significant setback with the loss of Aleppo.

Airstrikes have also targeted Iran-backed militia groups supporting Assad's forces in this strategically critical region. Both Syrian army sources and a security source in eastern Syria attributed the airstrikes to the U.S.-led military coalition operating in the region against Islamic State, though these claims remain unconfirmed.

The recent rebel capture of Aleppo, Syria's largest city before the war, has led to critical shortages for residents, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The chaotic environment has also seen renewed conflict north of Hama, where rebels continue to make strategic gains, raising concerns over further destabilization in the already tumultuous region.

(With inputs from agencies.)