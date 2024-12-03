Left Menu

Conflict Escalates in Northeastern Syria: New Fronts and International Involvement

Tensions escalate in northeastern Syria as U.S.-backed Kurdish forces clash with Syrian government forces. Both sides attribute airstrikes to the U.S.-led coalition, complicating President Assad's military focus. Meanwhile, civilian hardships grow in war-torn Aleppo. International players intensify their involvement, sparking concerns over further regional destabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:57 IST
In northeastern Syria, U.S.-backed Kurdish forces engaged in fierce clashes with Syrian government forces early Tuesday, marking a new front for President Bashar al-Assad, who recently suffered a significant setback with the loss of Aleppo.

Airstrikes have also targeted Iran-backed militia groups supporting Assad's forces in this strategically critical region. Both Syrian army sources and a security source in eastern Syria attributed the airstrikes to the U.S.-led military coalition operating in the region against Islamic State, though these claims remain unconfirmed.

The recent rebel capture of Aleppo, Syria's largest city before the war, has led to critical shortages for residents, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The chaotic environment has also seen renewed conflict north of Hama, where rebels continue to make strategic gains, raising concerns over further destabilization in the already tumultuous region.

