Tragic Road Accident Claims Young IPS Officer's Life

In a tragic turn of events, a young IPS officer, Harsh Bardhan, lost his life in a road accident two days ago. The accident occurred when the airbags in the police vehicle he was traveling in failed to deploy, as confirmed by a senior police officer.

The vehicle involved, a 2020-model jeep, was equipped with two front-seat airbags. However, these failed to activate during the accident, where the vehicle reportedly overturned. At the time of the incident, both Bardhan and the driver were wearing seat belts.

Authorities are diligently investigating the speed of the vehicle and examining whether a suspected tyre burst contributed to the accident, which happened near Kittane in Hassan taluk. Bardhan, a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police from the Karnataka cadre, succumbed to severe head injuries.

