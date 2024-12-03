Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Young IPS Officer's Life

A 26-year-old IPS officer, Harsh Bardhan, died in a road accident due to alleged airbag malfunction. The incident involved a 2020-model jeep, with Bardhan sustaining severe injuries. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause, potentially linked to a tyre burst. Bardhan was en route to a duty post in Hassan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:40 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a young IPS officer, Harsh Bardhan, lost his life in a road accident two days ago. The accident occurred when the airbags in the police vehicle he was traveling in failed to deploy, as confirmed by a senior police officer.

The vehicle involved, a 2020-model jeep, was equipped with two front-seat airbags. However, these failed to activate during the accident, where the vehicle reportedly overturned. At the time of the incident, both Bardhan and the driver were wearing seat belts.

Authorities are diligently investigating the speed of the vehicle and examining whether a suspected tyre burst contributed to the accident, which happened near Kittane in Hassan taluk. Bardhan, a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police from the Karnataka cadre, succumbed to severe head injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

