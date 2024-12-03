Bangle Seller Acquitted: Justice Prevails in Controversial Indore Case

An additional sessions court in Indore has acquitted a bangle seller from a minority community of charges including molestation and possession of fake identity documents. The court ruled that the prosecution failed to establish its case against Tasleem, alias Golu (28), from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, even by an iota.

The 2021 case, tried under POCSO Act, involved accusations from a minor girl who alleged inappropriate behavior. However, during the trial, both the girl and her parents failed to identify Tasleem as the perpetrator, critically undermining the prosecution's claims. The court's 27-page judgment highlighted the lack of evidence and support for the allegations.

Despite facing a prior public assault and derogatory remarks captured in a viral video, Tasleem was relieved by the verdict, expressing his faith in the judicial system and his commitment to Indore's syncretic culture. Meanwhile, the case concerning his assault remains pending, as confirmed by lawyer Sheikh Aleem.

