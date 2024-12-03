China Urges Existing U.N. Treaties as Basis for Climate Change Legal Advisory

China engaged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday, advocating for existing U.N. treaties to guide the drafting of the court's advisory opinion on international obligations pertaining to climate change. Following an initiative by small island nations, the U.N. General Assembly tasked the ICJ with outlining the legal responsibilities nations hold for climate risks and historical emissions.

Prominent among the petitioners is Vanuatu, which seeks acknowledgment for the climate damage incurred and demands subsequent reparations. While China, alongside the U.S., remains a leading greenhouse gas emitter, it conveyed understanding for the plight of vulnerable nations facing catastrophic storms and rising sea levels.

Despite the non-binding nature of the ICJ's opinions, they hold substantial legal and political weight. China emphasized the importance of current U.N.-negotiated climate treaties, which largely consist of non-binding agreements. The verdict, awaited by 2025, will likely influence global climate litigation.

