Uttar Pradesh Forms Panel to Address Farmers' Protest Grievances

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a definitive step towards addressing the longstanding grievances of farmers involved in protests surrounding land acquisition compensation issues. A committee has been formed, tasked with delivering a comprehensive report within a month.

Abhishek Prakash, Secretary of the Industrial Development Department, issued the directive, marking a significant move to quell unrest in the region. The protests have seen over a hundred participants, including farmers' group leaders, detained in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The newly constituted panel is responsible for examining complaints, investigating past government orders, and developing a strategy to resolve conflicts. Its composition includes senior revenue and industrial development officials, alongside local administrative representatives.

