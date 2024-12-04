Uttar Pradesh Forms Panel to Address Farmers' Protest Grievances
The Uttar Pradesh government has established a committee to address grievances from farmers protesting land acquisition compensation. The committee has one month to report findings. It will review previous government decisions and engage with stakeholders to resolve issues. A directive was issued by the Industrial Development Department Secretary, Abhishek Prakash.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a definitive step towards addressing the longstanding grievances of farmers involved in protests surrounding land acquisition compensation issues. A committee has been formed, tasked with delivering a comprehensive report within a month.
Abhishek Prakash, Secretary of the Industrial Development Department, issued the directive, marking a significant move to quell unrest in the region. The protests have seen over a hundred participants, including farmers' group leaders, detained in Gautam Buddh Nagar.
The newly constituted panel is responsible for examining complaints, investigating past government orders, and developing a strategy to resolve conflicts. Its composition includes senior revenue and industrial development officials, alongside local administrative representatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)