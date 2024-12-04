South Korea's Political Turmoil: Martial Law and Allegations
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law amid claims of a pro-North Korean plot to overthrow the government. The controversial move, reminiscent of past dictatorships, faced swift opposition from both ruling and opposition parties. The declaration underscores the volatile political climate and Yoon's dwindling popularity.
- Country:
- Japan
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed martial law overnight, alleging a pro-North Korean plot to destabilize the nation. This unexpected declaration has triggered uproar among lawmakers and citizens alike, recalling memories of the country's authoritarian past.
The South Korean parliament swiftly convened an emergency session, voting to overturn the martial law decision. President Yoon has faced criticism from both opposition and conservative leadership, with allegations surfacing about his intentions and lack of transparency.
The situation has added to the existing political tension in South Korea, with Yoon already grappling with declining approval ratings and a challenging opposition-dominated parliament. His administration was further strained by scandals involving potential influence-peddling with his wife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
