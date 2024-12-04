Call for Respect: Upholding Rights in Bangladesh
The US urged Bangladesh to respect fundamental freedoms following recent minority attacks, echoing India's concerns. State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized the importance of religious freedom, rule of law, and peaceful protests, particularly in light of strained India-Bangladesh relations after political changes in August.
The United States has issued a call urging Bangladesh to uphold fundamental freedoms, including religious and basic human rights, amidst recent attacks on minorities in the country.
India has also voiced concerns regarding these assaults, particularly affecting Hindus. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel reiterated that the US remains steadfastly consistent with every government it collaborates with on respecting fundamental freedoms.
Emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law and basic human rights, Patel also highlighted the need for peaceful conduct during protests. Relations between India and Bangladesh have become tense since an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took power, replacing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.
