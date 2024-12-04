Global News Highlights: Key Political Shifts and International Tensions

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's sudden imposition of martial law faced intense backlash from lawmakers, forcing him to retract the declaration. The political maneuver, aimed at quelling dissent, led to South Korea's biggest political crisis in decades, with the cabinet agreeing to cancel the martial law after swift parliamentary rejection, highlighting profound domestic political instability.

Namibia marks a historic moment as Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is elected the nation's first female president, continuing the ruling SWAPO party's decades-long leadership. Her victory underscores a milestone in Namibia's political landscape, maintaining SWAPO's dominance since guiding the country to independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.

International tensions underscore the global news landscape, as Syrian rebels advance towards Hama, adding pressure on President Bashar al-Assad. French political turmoil looms with a no-confidence vote anticipated to destabilize Prime Minister Michel Barnier's coalition. Meanwhile, Ukraine's insistence on NATO membership contrasts with Russian and U.S. confrontations at the UN, amidst escalating Syrian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)