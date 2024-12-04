IDB Report Highlights Disability Inclusion Gaps in Latin America and the Caribbean, Calls for Evidence-Based Policies

A new report from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has shed light on the state of disability inclusion policies across Latin America and the Caribbean, offering insights into existing gaps and proposing evidence-based strategies for improving access to education, health, employment, and social protection for people with disabilities. The report, titled "Seeds to Inclusion: What We Know and What We Don’t Know about Disability Policy," provides a comprehensive analysis of recent household surveys and the current policy landscape, along with recommendations for creating more inclusive systems in the region.

According to the IDB report, one in seven people in the region has a disability, with the proportion increasing significantly with age. As the population ages rapidly, the number of people with disabilities is expected to rise sharply to 150 million by 2050, underscoring the urgent need for inclusive policies.

Key Findings: Education, Health, Employment, and Social Protection

While many children with disabilities in the region manage to complete elementary school, significant challenges remain at higher levels of education, and inclusive education is not fully realized across most countries. The report highlights the disparity in the educational outcomes of children with disabilities and calls for greater efforts in implementing inclusive practices.

In health, people with disabilities face greater medical needs, and while they have similar access to health insurance as those without disabilities, they often face greater financial burdens due to higher out-of-pocket health expenses and accessibility issues.

Employment outcomes are also concerning, with 56.4%-68.0% of working-age adults with disabilities employed, but most are in informal jobs, and their wages are significantly lower—earning 88 cents for every dollar made by their peers without disabilities with the same education and experience.

Additionally, households with members with disabilities are more likely to fall into the lowest two income quintiles, further perpetuating economic inequality.

Successful Policies and Knowledge Gaps

The report highlights a number of promising policies implemented across the region, such as vocational training programs to enhance employment opportunities and interventions aimed at increasing educational inclusion, including resource classrooms and grants for assistive devices.

It also draws attention to policies that have proven effective in other parts of the world but have yet to be widely adopted in Latin America and the Caribbean. For example, research from other regions suggests that the presence of co-teachers or teaching assistants in classrooms can help foster inclusive learning environments for students with and without disabilities. These models could be valuable pilot programs for the region.

However, the report also underscores a critical challenge: the lack of rigorous evidence supporting the effectiveness of many interventions. Despite the implementation of promising programs—such as employer training in labor markets, personal assistance services, and accessibility measures in health and social protection—many of these initiatives lack comprehensive impact assessments. More robust research is needed to guide policymaking and ensure the scalability of these programs.

Public Input on Research Priorities

The report includes findings from an accessible online survey conducted in collaboration with disability organizations across the region. The survey sought input on the research priorities for inclusion policies. A significant majority of respondents emphasized the need for more research on inclusive education, particularly focused on integrating children with and without disabilities in regular schools.

Moving Forward: Policy Recommendations

The IDB's report calls for a strategic, evidence-based approach to disability inclusion, highlighting the importance of closing knowledge gaps to support the design of effective policies. By focusing on evidence-backed interventions, such as vocational training, inclusive education models, and improving accessibility across sectors, Latin American and Caribbean countries can create more inclusive systems that allow people with disabilities to fully participate in society.

With this report, the IDB aims to provide a solid foundation for policymakers to make informed decisions and strengthen disability inclusion in the region, ultimately ensuring that people with disabilities have equal opportunities and access to resources.