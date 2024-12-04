UN Urges Strict Adherence to International Law Amid Escalating Violence in Syria

The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria has issued a stern warning to all warring parties in Syria, urging them to strictly adhere to international law and take immediate steps to protect civilians, as hostilities have escalated dramatically since November 27. This surge in violence threatens to extend to new parts of the country, potentially worsening an already dire humanitarian situation.

Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, the Chair of the Commission, emphasized the critical need for all parties to break from their past patterns of brutality. “The brutality of past years must not be repeated, or Syria will be driven onto a new trajectory of atrocities," he warned. "We call on all parties to break from their past patterns and ensure they protect and respect civilians, their human rights, and the Geneva Conventions.”

Since the weekend, significant territorial shifts have occurred, with non-State armed groups, led by Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham, taking control of vast areas, including Syria’s largest city, Aleppo. Early reports suggest that these advances could spread further across the country, while the Syrian government and its allies are preparing a potential counteroffensive. This escalates concerns that civilians, already enduring the brunt of years of conflict, economic collapse, and predatory actions by armed groups and security forces, will again be caught in the crossfire.

“We are investigating reported attacks impacting civilian infrastructure in the city of Aleppo, including at least one hospital and a university dorm, as well as reported airstrikes on Idlib city and other densely populated civilian areas,” said Commissioner Hanny Megally. “Both the airstrikes and the rapid changes in territorial control are causing massive displacement of civilians.”

The Commission is closely monitoring the treatment of civilians, minorities, and prisoners of war as opposition forces advance into government-controlled areas. Tensions remain high in northern Aleppo, where the Syrian National Army, a prominent opposition group, has taken control of Kurdish-majority areas.

Commissioner Lynn Welchman called for urgent action to ensure that the protection of civilians is more than just a stated intention. “There are some welcome statements by parties indicating that they intend to ensure the protection of the civilian population and their rights,” she said. “However, what is required is that their deeds match their words in the coming days, and that humanitarian actors on the ground obtain the access and sufficient resources to alleviate suffering.”

As violence spreads and the humanitarian crisis deepens, the UN Commission remains focused on ensuring accountability and upholding international standards to prevent further violations and civilian harm in Syria.