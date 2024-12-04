Left Menu

U.S. Condemns China's Dangerous Tactics in South China Sea

The United States, via its top envoy to Manila, condemned China's use of water cannons and hazardous maneuvers in the South China Sea, which disrupted Philippine maritime operations, putting lives at risk. Ambassador MaryKay Carlson reiterated support for a free and open Pacific alongside allies.

  • Philippines

The United States issued a strong condemnation of China's "unlawful use of water cannons and dangerous maneuvers" in the South China Sea. This statement was made by the U.S. top envoy to Manila, highlighting increasing tensions over maritime activities in the region.

China's actions obstructed the maritime operations of the Philippines, jeopardizing lives, noted Ambassador MaryKay Carlson in a message shared on social media platform X. The U.S. continues to align with like-minded allies in the defense of a free and open Pacific region.

Such developments underscore the growing friction over territorial claims and maritime freedom, critical issues in maintaining regional stability and international maritime laws.

