U.S. Condemns China's Dangerous Tactics in South China Sea

The United States issued a strong condemnation of China's "unlawful use of water cannons and dangerous maneuvers" in the South China Sea. This statement was made by the U.S. top envoy to Manila, highlighting increasing tensions over maritime activities in the region.

China's actions obstructed the maritime operations of the Philippines, jeopardizing lives, noted Ambassador MaryKay Carlson in a message shared on social media platform X. The U.S. continues to align with like-minded allies in the defense of a free and open Pacific region.

Such developments underscore the growing friction over territorial claims and maritime freedom, critical issues in maintaining regional stability and international maritime laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)