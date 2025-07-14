China Leads Anti-Doping Efforts in Aquatics Championsionships

Chinese swimmers have undergone more anti-doping tests this year than competitors from any other country, according to a report by the Aquatics Integrity Unit. This surge in testing comes ahead of the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore scheduled for July 11-22.

Data from the report shows that athletes from China were tested an average of 8.8 times compared to 4.1 times for U.S. swimmers and 2.2 times for British athletes. Even neutral competitors, primarily Russians, faced extensive screening with an average of 8.2 tests.

This increased scrutiny follows past doping revelations involving Chinese swimmers. Despite these challenges, World Aquatics maintains its commitment to integrity, continuing aggressive testing throughout the championship duration. China's swimming representatives have yet to comment on the intensified oversight.