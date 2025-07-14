Left Menu

Green Steel: Renewing Australia-China Ties

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese advocated for closer Australia-China cooperation on green steel, essential for decarbonizing steel production. As China depends heavily on Australian iron ore, transforming this industry could either jeopardize or significantly enhance its economic prospects. Major firms like Rio Tinto and Fortescue are already pursuing green iron projects.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the need for Australia and China to collaborate on the production of green steel, highlighting its importance in reducing global carbon emissions.

With China sourcing around two-thirds of its iron ore from Australia, the shift to green steel presents both risks and opportunities for the Australian economy. Decarbonization efforts could either threaten existing trade or open up new, lucrative markets.

Major Australian mining companies, including Rio Tinto and Fortescue, are already investing in green iron projects. Albanese's visit aimed to strengthen Australia-China relations amidst these environmental and economic shifts.

