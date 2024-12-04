In a recent statement, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, declared strong Russian support for Syrian leadership efforts to counteract assaults by groups labeled as 'terrorists.'

Zakharova noted that recent rebel advances were unlikely without foreign intervention, suggesting support in the form of drones and training.

Her claims, however, were made without presenting specific evidence, leaving many questions unanswered about the extent of foreign involvement in the Syrian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)