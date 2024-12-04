Moscow Stands Firm with Syrian Leadership Amidst Rebel Threat
Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, expressed Moscow's support for Syrian leadership against attacks by 'terrorist groups.' She claimed that the recent successes of Syrian rebels were facilitated by foreign support, including drones and training, without providing concrete evidence.
In a recent statement, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, declared strong Russian support for Syrian leadership efforts to counteract assaults by groups labeled as 'terrorists.'
Zakharova noted that recent rebel advances were unlikely without foreign intervention, suggesting support in the form of drones and training.
Her claims, however, were made without presenting specific evidence, leaving many questions unanswered about the extent of foreign involvement in the Syrian conflict.
