M23 Rebels Retreat from Uvira Amid Peace Efforts

M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, are withdrawing from Uvira in eastern Congo to support U.S.-backed peace initiatives. Videos show troop movements as skepticism remains about the pullout's sincerity amid ongoing conflict in the region, with Rwanda denying support for the rebels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 01:28 IST
In a key development, the M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, have initiated a withdrawal from the embattled eastern Congolese town of Uvira. This move aims to align with peace efforts backed by the United States. By Thursday, M23 leaders assure completion of their pullout, raising hopes for regional stability.

Footage circulating on social media depicts the contentious withdrawal, with armed rebels traversing the area. However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify these claims. M23's spokesperson, Willy Ngoma, confirms the withdrawal, emphasizing its purpose as a step towards achieving peace.

Despite the announced retreat, skepticism permeates the region. Local residents remain doubtful, awaiting morning to verify the complete evacuation. Meanwhile, Congo's communication minister criticizes the announcement as possibly being a distraction amid continued fighting between Congolese forces and the rebels.

