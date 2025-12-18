M23 Rebels Retreat from Uvira Amid Peace Efforts

In a key development, the M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, have initiated a withdrawal from the embattled eastern Congolese town of Uvira. This move aims to align with peace efforts backed by the United States. By Thursday, M23 leaders assure completion of their pullout, raising hopes for regional stability.

Footage circulating on social media depicts the contentious withdrawal, with armed rebels traversing the area. However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify these claims. M23's spokesperson, Willy Ngoma, confirms the withdrawal, emphasizing its purpose as a step towards achieving peace.

Despite the announced retreat, skepticism permeates the region. Local residents remain doubtful, awaiting morning to verify the complete evacuation. Meanwhile, Congo's communication minister criticizes the announcement as possibly being a distraction amid continued fighting between Congolese forces and the rebels.

(With inputs from agencies.)