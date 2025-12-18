M23 Rebels Retreat from Uvira Amid Peace Efforts
M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, are withdrawing from Uvira in eastern Congo to support U.S.-backed peace initiatives. Videos show troop movements as skepticism remains about the pullout's sincerity amid ongoing conflict in the region, with Rwanda denying support for the rebels.
In a key development, the M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, have initiated a withdrawal from the embattled eastern Congolese town of Uvira. This move aims to align with peace efforts backed by the United States. By Thursday, M23 leaders assure completion of their pullout, raising hopes for regional stability.
Footage circulating on social media depicts the contentious withdrawal, with armed rebels traversing the area. However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify these claims. M23's spokesperson, Willy Ngoma, confirms the withdrawal, emphasizing its purpose as a step towards achieving peace.
Despite the announced retreat, skepticism permeates the region. Local residents remain doubtful, awaiting morning to verify the complete evacuation. Meanwhile, Congo's communication minister criticizes the announcement as possibly being a distraction amid continued fighting between Congolese forces and the rebels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- M23
- rebels
- withdrawal
- Uvira
- Congo
- Rwanda
- peace efforts
- conflict
- eastern Congo
- troop movements
ALSO READ
Rwanda-Backed M23 Rebels Begin Withdrawal Amidst Rising Regional Tensions
U.S. Pledges to Enforce Congo-Rwanda Peace Accord
Bank Project Helps Thousands of Congolese Children Leave Cobalt Mines for School
U.S. Criticizes Rwanda's Role in DRC Instability
High-Stakes Talks: U.S. Envoy Meets European Leaders on Ukraine Peace Efforts