Supreme Court Sets Aside NGT Order: Upholding Natural Justice

The Supreme Court has struck down an order issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), condemning the NGT's reliance solely on a joint committee's report without considering all facts and circumstances of the case.

In an April 2021 appeal, Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that the tribunal failed to uphold these principles, committing a glaring error in its judgment.

The apex court also criticized the NGT for excluding the firm involved from being a party in the proceedings, violating natural justice norms. The case has been remitted back to the NGT for reconsideration.

