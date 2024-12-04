Left Menu

Supreme Court Sets Aside NGT Order: Upholding Natural Justice

The Supreme Court criticized the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for basing its decision solely on a joint committee's report, neglecting to consider all relevant facts and circumstances. The apex court set aside the NGT's order, highlighting the violation of natural justice principles and remitting the matter for fresh consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:19 IST
Supreme Court Sets Aside NGT Order: Upholding Natural Justice
Representetive Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has struck down an order issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), condemning the NGT's reliance solely on a joint committee's report without considering all facts and circumstances of the case.

In an April 2021 appeal, Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that the tribunal failed to uphold these principles, committing a glaring error in its judgment.

The apex court also criticized the NGT for excluding the firm involved from being a party in the proceedings, violating natural justice norms. The case has been remitted back to the NGT for reconsideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024