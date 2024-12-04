Supreme Court Sets Aside NGT Order: Upholding Natural Justice
The Supreme Court criticized the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for basing its decision solely on a joint committee's report, neglecting to consider all relevant facts and circumstances. The apex court set aside the NGT's order, highlighting the violation of natural justice principles and remitting the matter for fresh consideration.
The Supreme Court has struck down an order issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), condemning the NGT's reliance solely on a joint committee's report without considering all facts and circumstances of the case.
In an April 2021 appeal, Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that the tribunal failed to uphold these principles, committing a glaring error in its judgment.
The apex court also criticized the NGT for excluding the firm involved from being a party in the proceedings, violating natural justice norms. The case has been remitted back to the NGT for reconsideration.
