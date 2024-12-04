Political Tensions Heighten in Karnataka Over MUDA Site Allotment Case

The Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of acting with political motives by intervening in the ongoing controversy surrounding the MUDA site allotment case.

The case involves allegations that Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, received illegal allotments of 14 sites from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The CM has repeatedly stated that the ED lacks the authority to investigate this matter, viewing their involvement as a strategy to influence legal proceedings.

Siddaramaiah argues that the timing of the ED's actions, coinciding with a critical court hearing, indicates an attempt to create bias. Nonetheless, the ED's findings suggest broader illegalities, claiming MUDA unlawfully allocated over a thousand sites valued at more than Rs 700 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)