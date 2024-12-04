Funds Stalemate: West Bengal's Compliance Issue with MGNREGS

The ongoing funds impasse under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for West Bengal continues to be a contentious issue. Funds have been withheld since March 2022 because of the state's non-compliance with Central directives, according to Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan stressed that the Centre is not discriminating against West Bengal. 'We are concerned about the welfare of the poor in West Bengal,' he stated, adding that the state has been funded under other schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana where compliance was met.

Trinamool Congress accuses the Union government of depriving the state of funds, focusing on this issue in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. Chouhan refuted these claims, blaming the state for diverting funds and mismanaging welfare benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)