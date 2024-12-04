GOBARdhan Initiative: C. R. Paatil Highlights Multi-Stakeholder Efforts for Circular Economy Advancement

In a significant review meeting held in New Delhi, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri C. R. Paatil, engaged with representatives from nine key Ministries and Departments to evaluate the progress of the GOBARdhan Initiative. The program, which focuses on transforming organic waste into resources like Compressed Biogas (CBG) and organic manure, aims to foster sustainable waste management and bolster India’s commitment to a circular economy.

The GOBARdhan Initiative has seen notable advancements:

125 CBG plants are operational, a sharp increase from 19 in 2020, with 133 more in development to meet the Union Budget 2023-24 target of 200 plants.

37 CBG plants have already started operating under the enhanced framework introduced in 2023.

Key Policies and Support Mechanisms:

The SATAT Scheme ensures the offtake of CBG at an assured price by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

Market Development Assistance (MDA) offers Rs. 1500 per metric ton for the sale of FOM/LFOM, benefiting farmers and boosting soil health.

Financial support for pipeline infrastructure to inject CBG into city gas distribution networks is now accessible through an online portal.

The Excise Duty Exemption for CBG blended with CNG ensures streamlined taxation.

Stakeholder Contributions

During the meeting, various Ministries showcased their contributions:

Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry is fast-tracking the establishment of 195 CBG plants and finalizing mandatory blending guidelines for CBG with CNG and PNG.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs targets the construction of 67 additional plants by March 2025, addressing feedstock and site challenges.

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy revised its Waste-to-Energy scheme to ensure efficient financial support for bio-methanation projects.

Minister’s Address

Shri Paatil emphasized the need for a "Whole of Government" approach to address challenges such as feedstock supply, project financing, and awareness among farmers. He proposed:

Increased Farmer Education near CBG plants to encourage the use of FOM/LFOM.

Involvement of banks and financial institutions during the issuance of Letters of Intent for new CBG projects.

Development of a carbon credit system to generate additional revenue and support India’s net-zero goals.

Future Directions

The Minister reiterated the importance of collaboration, stating:

"The GOBARdhan Initiative is a cornerstone of India’s sustainable development strategy. With stronger inter-ministerial coordination and innovative policies, this sector will soon emerge as a sunrise industry for the economy."

Key Initiatives Under GOBARdhan

MDA Scheme: Rs. 13 crore disbursed to CBG operators for promoting FOM/LFOM.

Pipeline Infrastructure Support: Financial assistance to inject CBG into city gas networks.

Waste-to-Energy Program: Up to Rs. 10 crore central financial aid per project.

Agri-Infra Fund: Interest subvention on loans for CBG plant setups.

Unified Registration Portal: Streamlined access to government schemes for CBG/Biogas plants.

Unified Vision for Sustainability

As part of the ongoing commitment, the government plans to expand initiatives under the GOBARdhan framework, leveraging inter-ministerial cooperation and public participation. This initiative not only promotes clean energy but also strengthens India's strides toward self-reliance and sustainable development.

For more information, visit the Unified Registration Portal at https://gobardhan.sbm.gov.in.