Call for Entries: 2025 SADC Media Awards Competition

The 2025 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards competition is officially open for entries, with South African media practitioners urged to participate in this prestigious regional event.

The awards aim to foster regional integration and cooperation by celebrating exceptional journalism that addresses cross-border and regional issues. According to the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), the initiative encourages media professionals to highlight topics central to SADC’s goals, including regional development, integration, and collaboration across sectors.

“The awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism in print, photo, television, and radio, encouraging media practitioners in member states to cover issues pertaining to the region,” GCIS noted.

First introduced in 1996, the SADC Media Awards were established following a resolution by the SADC Council of Ministers to promote media engagement in the region’s developmental agenda. These awards provide a platform to celebrate and incentivize journalism that supports regional cooperation and integration.

Categories and Prizes

The competition features four categories:

Print

Photojournalism

Television

Radio

Winners will receive their awards during the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for August 2025. The prizes include:

First Prize: US$2,500 and a certificate.

Runner-Up: US$1,000.

Significance of the Awards

The awards are more than a competition—they are a mechanism to bridge the gap between SADC governments, civil society, academia, labour, and the media. They also offer journalists an opportunity to gain recognition from peers and contribute to strengthening regional dialogue.

Submission Process

Interested journalists must ensure their entries adhere to competition rules, which are available online at:

Entries should be posted or delivered to the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) or any GCIS offices nationwide by 28 February 2025.

Delivery Addresses:

MDDA Offices SADC Media Awards EntryGSM Building, SABC Auckland Park CampusJohannesburg, 2006

GCIS Offices SADC Media Awards EntryGovernment Communications (GCIS)1035 Francis Baard StreetHatfield, Pretoria, 0028

Encouraging Participation

The GCIS is calling on all eligible media professionals in South Africa to seize this opportunity to showcase their contributions to regional reporting. Beyond recognition, the competition seeks to enhance collaboration and understanding across SADC member states, strengthening the role of journalism in regional development.

For further inquiries, participants can reach out to local GCIS offices or visit the official GCIS website.